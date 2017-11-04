New Zealand Herald Football Podcast: The case for Fallon and Brockie

In the latest New Zealand Herald Football podcast the team look at the inclusions of Rory Fallon and Jeremy Brockie in the All Whites, after a long time outside the group.

Michael Burgess, Sam Jenkins and Jacob Spoonley also discuss the logistical challenges for the tie, which will see the All Whites arrive in Lima almost 24 hours after their opponents for the second leg match.

The panel also discusses the Wellington Phoenix, the ISPS Handa Premiership, the Kiwis in Europe and the strange case of Aaron Clapham's lost passport in New York - still unresolved to this day.