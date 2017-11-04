Kiwis captain Adam Blair is happy with his side's progress after they annihilated Scotland 74-6, but knows the first real test of their mettle will come against Tonga.

New Zealand are brimming with confidence are running in 14 tries in Christchurch, despite some of their key players being rested, while Tonga continued their momentum after outclassing Samoa 32-18 in Hamilton.

The two sides will face off at Waikato Stadium next Saturday to decide who finishes top of Pool B to book a quarter-final against the third-placed side from Pool A, while the runner-up will likely meet Pool D front-runners Fiji.

Both winless from two starts, Scotland and Samoa now face a do-or-die clash in Cairns to determine the third team to advance - to an expected and unenviable match-up against Pool A leaders Australia.

New Zealand's next assignment brings Blair and his teammates face to face with the four players that turned their back on the Kiwis to turn out for Tonga - Jason Taumalolo, Manu Ma'u, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and David Fusitu'a.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB just days after the quartets defection was confirmed, Blair was scathing of the poor timing of the group's decision and slammed them for disrespecting the Kiwis jersey.

Whilst his attitude has since mellowed, Blair was succinct in confirming Tonga would present a much stiffer challenge than their first two high-scoring wins over Samoa and Scotland.

The Kiwis improved their ball control and dominated Scotland in all areas but the 31-year-old new Warriors signing says the Kiwis need to maintain their focus and accuracy in the weeks ahead.

"Without a doubt," said Blair during last night's post-match press conference.

"We wanted to make sure we were better with the ball.



"Again, it's making the smart decisions at tough times and I thought we did that pretty well.

"Overall it was a solid effort."