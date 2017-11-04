The All Blacks Sevens have suffered an embarrassing 7-0 defeat to South American minnows Chile at the Silicon Valley Sevens this morning (NZT).

The loss was New Zealand's opening pool match of the pre-World Series tournament, staged at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.

A converted try to Filipe Brangier came after an interception made by Julio Blanc from deep inside his own half allowed the Chileans to take an unlikely lead in the first half.

Chile were a man down for two minutes after Urroz Francisco was sent to the sin bin shortly after half-time, but the Kiwis could not capitalise.

Hawke's Bay's Mason Emerson came closest to scoring for the New Zealanders, but tough Chilean defence forced a handling error, leaving the largely developmental side scoreless.

New coach Clark Laidlaw has named a stronger side for next weekend's Oceania Sevens tournament in Fiji, with veterans such as Scott Curry, Tim Mikkelson, and Joe Webber all included after being rested for the Californian tournament.

New Zealand will look to redeem themselves when they face the United States (12:28pm NZT) and Tonga (3:38pm NZT) in their remaining pool matches later today.