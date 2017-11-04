Kiwi driver Fabian Coulthard will take part in today's action at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint after his Shell V-Power team worked through the night to fix his crashed Ford.

Coulthard ended up on his roof in yesterday's race after tangling with David Reynolds' Erebus Holden.

There was concern the damage would be too extensive to fix with the limited number of parts available to the teams for the overseas round but he got a little help from some locals to get the car back in pristine shape for today's qualifying session and 200km race.

Incredible effort by the team, pulling a near all-nighter to get the 12 back on track. Final touches happening now. #Teamwork #VASC pic.twitter.com/EpeFBNjU2i — Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) November 4, 2017



The roof panel (turret) was one item the team didn't have but a former Supercars racer and domestic New Zealand competitor stepped up to help.

Advertisement

"We've had help from a couple of people, including Jason Bargwanna in sourcing a turret," managing director Dr Ryan Story told Speedcafe.

"The New Zealand V8 series ran the FG panels and the roof of the car is the same. We've sourced a panel from one of those cars to get us out of trouble.

"Jason is a guy who's obviously spent a lot of time out here successfully and knows the people and had a connection to help us out.

"We've had quite a few people looking around, from local Ford dealers to Supercars officials; it's just the nature of the motor racing fraternity."

Coulthard's title aspirations took a massive hit with the accident however. He went from 17 points off the lead of the championship to a 137 behind.