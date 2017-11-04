Patrick McKendry runs the rule over performances in the All Blacks win over the Barbarians this morning.

All Blacks:

15. David Havili - Mixed game in first start for All Blacks. Play didn't go his way. 6

14. Waisake Naholo - Probably the All Blacks' best back. A constant danger and pace a real asset. 8

13. Anton Lienert-Brown -Became more dominant after tricky start and came out on top. 6

12. Ngani Laumape - Ran over top of Mo'unga for try which put ABs on level terms in second half. 7

11. Seta Tamanivalu - A couple of good breaks. Big tackle on Luatua. 6

10. Beauden Barrett - Skipper not quite the controlling presence he would have wanted to be. 6

9. TJ Perenara - A few good moments before replaced early in second half. 6

8. Jerome Kaino - Didn't make the impact he would have wanted on his return to All Blacks. Replaced after 46min. 4

7. Ardie Savea - Trademark leg drives with ball. Good at breakdown. 7

6. Vaea Fifita - Eye-catching runs but not enough in between. Still a work in progress. 7

5. Scott Barrett - Nice angled runs close to ruck. Good defence too. Has excellent pace for tight forward. 7

4. Luke Romano - Played to a consistently high standard. Had face patched up and went back for more. Probably best ABs forward. 8

3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - Part of a powerful scrum. Didn't show up in loose. 5

2. Nathan Harris - Scored deserved try. A couple of handling errors. 6

1. Kane Hames Got around track well. Set piece a strength. 5

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua 5 (Exciting prospect had few chances to get hands on ball in ABs debut).

17. Tim Perry 5 (Replaced Hames for first match in black jersey).

18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen 5 (Late replacement. Not many chances).

19. Patrick Tuipulotu 6 (Made presence felt as game continued to loosen up).

20. Sam Cane 7 (Powerful replacement for Kaino. Muscled over for try).

21. Tawera Kerr-Barlow 7 (Tidy and busy. Good touches with boot).

22. Lima Sopoaga 6 (Blood replacement for Barrett in first half and got run after break. Didn't do much wrong).

23. Matt Duffie 5 (On for Naholo late for first All Black game).

Barbarians:

15. George Bridge 7. Finished off Luatua's break and got another at the end. Pacey but slightly under-powered.

14. Julian Savea 5 - Wanted to make a statement but probably not busy enough. Return to ABs looks increasingly unlikely.

13. Richard Buckman 6 - The Barracuda was slippery at times. Not many opportunities.

12. Harold Vorster 6 - South African had impressive work-rate.

11. Vince Aso 6 - Nice shot on Hurricanes teammate Laumape. Featured with ball too.

10. Richie Mo'unga 6 - Scored opening try and had assured start. Missed high kick which led to Cane's try. Faded a bit.

9. Andy Ellis 7 - Leadership important. Usual pesky self with a few moments of real quality.



8. Luke Whitelock 6 Solid but outshone by loose forward colleagues Luatua and Smith. Nice offload for Bridge's second try.

7. Kwagga Smith 9 - Remarkable second half. In everything and probably the game's best player. Incredible pace for a loose forward.

6. Steven Luatua 8 - Outstanding early on attack and defence. Memorable intercept which led to Bridge's try. Limped off.

5. Dominic Bird 7 - Strong in lineout. A few loose moments but good overall.

4. Sam Carter 7 - Good shift from Aussie lock now playing for Gloucester. Scored try.

3. Atu Moli 7 - Showed up in loose early. Good, balanced, runner with ball).

2. Adriaan Strauss 6 - Fairly good but probably overshadowed by replacement.

1. Jacques van Rooyen 6 - Solid enough around field but scrum under pressure.

Reserves:

16. Akker van der Merwe 7 (Busy, always on ball, and nearly nicked a try).

17. Ben Franks 5 (Former AB on late in second half).

18. Ruan Smith -

19. Willie Britz 6 (Long hair means he's hard to miss. Good effort in loose).

20. Ruan Ackermann 6 (Impressive work-rate - good ball carrying).

21. Mitchell Drummond 6 (Snappy passing. Involved in innovative late penalty move).

22. Robert du Preez -

23. Dillon Hunt -