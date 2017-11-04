Colin Munro continued his ascendancy as a limited overs opener, guiding New Zealand to 196 for two in the second Twenty20 international of their series against India at Rajkot.

Clean striking from the left-hander saw him make an unbeaten 109 from 58 balls, including seven sixes and seven fours.

Munro joined Brendon McCullum and West Indians Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis as those to score two centuries in T20 internationals.

He combined with Martin Guptill (45 runs off 41 balls) in a 105-run opening stand.

Munro's command was emphatic from the outset on a surface which offered bowlers minimal assistance. He showed touches of finesse glancing debutant Mohammed Siraj through his legs in the 15th and paddling him fine in the 17th.

Siraj could take some solace that he was delivering on a wicket which suggested the groundsman was once a batsman. If the New Zealanders hit through the line, their chances of missing the sweet spot were negligible.

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar offered some parsimony among the Indian bowlers. Bumrah conceded 23 runs and Kumar 29 from their allotments.

However, New Zealand consumed a diet of greedy overs. They took 17, 16, 20 and 14 off the fifth, eighth, 11th and 13th respectively.

Munro endured a couple of dicey moments. He was dropped by Yuzvendra Chahal on 79 off Kumar in the 16th and avoided a run out calamity at the end of the 12th when Rohit Sharma picked up and threw wildly at the striker's end stumps.

The start to India's innings was delayed due to a lighting fault.