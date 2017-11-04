History beckons at the 2017 New Zealand Amateur Championship with 14-year-old Silvia Brunotti earning the chance to be part of history as she looks to be the second youngest behind Lydia Ko to win this event.



At the same age as Ko (68-days older at the time of event), Brunotti has enjoyed a breakthrough week at the Russley Golf Club to live up to the expectation of being one of our brightest young talents.



After winning both her matches in dominant fashion (6&4 and 5&4), Brunotti has the right to be excited entering the 36-hole final tomorrow.



"Im not even nervous," beamed a youthful Brunotti. "Its just so exciting, I never get nervous until maybe the very last putt."



The Westlake Girls High School pupil who has been playing the game since the age of three cant wait for her chance to create history and is calm and clear about this opportunity.



"Its going to be a good game, but this is definitely my biggest game ever. I have been working hard every day after school because I just want to be a better player. I didnt expect to go this far."



Standing in her way is the defending champion Rose Zheng who looks to create a slice of her own history. If the Auckland number one amateur comes out victorious, she would match the efforts of Cecilia Cho in 2009/10 in winning consecutive titles.



This afternoon was tough to watch for the locals with tournament favourite Amelia Garvey losing to Zheng on their 19th hole. The Cantabrian lead for a whopping 17 holes of the semi-final only to let it slip by with Zheng recording a clutch birdie three to claim victory.



The finals are set to tee off at 8:00am with both matches to be played over a titanic 36 holes.



