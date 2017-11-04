Kiwis coach David Kidwell is pleased his players are beginning to find the right balance on attack after slaughtering Scotland 74-6 in their Rugby League World Cup clash in Christchurch.

The Kiwis attack was near unstoppable as they ran riot to score 14 tries to the Braveheart's one, in a much-improved performance from last week's tournament opening win over Samoa.

The home side went a long way to eradicating the sloppy unforced errors from their play, controlling possession better and executing the basics well while still retaining their flair, with 31 offloads posing constant problems for the Bravehearts defence.

Kidwell praised the effort of his starting pack led by captain Adam Blair and the contribution of his bench players, with the Kiwis huge forward rotation paving the way for their backline stars to run riot.

"The forwards are finding the right balance of when to offload and do the tough stuff up front to give the backs room to move and they did that really well," said Kidwell.

"Russell Packer got some good minutes, Addin Fonua-Blake, (and it) started off with this guy (Blair) and obviously Marty (Taupau) and Jared (Waerea-Hargreaves) up-front.

"The guys are giving us real energy off the bench and just carrying on what the boys starting up-front are doing."

Blair echoed Kidwell's sentiments and was pleased with the manner in which his side responded to a sharp opening from the Bravehearts.

"It is a pleasing result. We started off a bit slow, they came out as we thought they would and looked to take it to us, but we hung tough in there for the first 10 minutes and then found a bit of momentum and got forward again," said Blair.

"Big credit to our bench forwards. Like Kiddy said, they're doing a great job. They're doing their role for the team and everyone's clear with what they've got to do and they're doing it really well."

Wing Peta Hiku bagged three tries and made a game-high 246 metres from 22 runs, while fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was next best with 21 surging runs earning 233 metres, while he also contributed four try assists.

The Warriors captain was a constant presence near the ball, threatening on every kick-return and sniffing around the Kiwis big ball-carriers to turn half chances into long-range breaks.

"His energy around the ball is what we're looking for," said Kidwell.

"It's a continued work-on for Roger. He's doing his role in the team very well.

"His role is to push up around these big boys to make sure if they do get the arm free he's there for those smart decisions from our forwards, to capitalise."