Lydia Ko has remained solidly within the top 10 with one round remaining at the Japan Classic.

New Zealand's number one ranked golfer carded a second straight four-under 68 to sit in a share of ninth at the three-round LPGA Tour event.

Like in her opening round, Ko only had an early solitary blemish on her card, before reeling off five birdies to remain safely at the favourable end of the leaderboard.

Ko's round moved her up two spots on the ladder, but despite a solid performance, it looks as if the 20-year-old's title drought will extend.

That is due to the scintillating form of defending champion Shanshan Feng, with the Chinese standout carding a sizzling nine-under 63 to lead at 15-under.

She sits two shots ahead of Japan's Ai Suzuki, with Ko in a clump of big names hoping to go low tomorrow afternoon and claim a top-five finish.

In Europe, Ryan Fox has moved up the leaderboard at the Turkish Open. After starting his tournament with a two-over 73, he bounced back with a three-under 68 to jump up 21 spots into a tie for 38th at one-under, 13 shots off the lead held by Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts.

Fox has struggled recently, failing to record a top 35 finish in his last five events and missing three cuts, but a strong weekend will give him confidence before the lucrative season-ending Race to Dubai next fortnight.

While Fox is currently the only Kiwi on the European Tour, three countrymen are currently on a quest to change that fact.

Luke Toomey, Mathew Perry and Josh Geary are all currently playing at the second qualifying stage of European Tour Qualifying School; held across four different courses in Spain.

Just a select few will qualify for the final stage, with Geary currently the best positioned after the respective opening rounds.

Geary is in a tie for 14th in Alicante, after shooting a four-under 67. Toomey is four shots further back at the same tournament, tied for 44th.

Perry is playing in Castellon, and recorded a nice three-under 69 to sit in a share of 20th.