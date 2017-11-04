The Kiwis are primed for next week's Rugby League World Cup showdown with Tonga after blowing Scotland away 74-6 in an impressive attacking performance in Christchurch.

New Zealand delivered on plans to be more clinical after a rusty first-up win over Samoa last week and achieved payback for last year's drawn result against the Bravehearts, with the 14-tries-to-one rout at AMI Stadium Scotland's heaviest ever test defeat.

New Warriors signing Peta Hiku and rookie five-eighth Te Maire Martin both scored three tries and veteran wing Jason Nightingale claimed a double, while halfback Shaun Johnson finished with a try and nine goals.

Scotland enjoyed a positive start to the match but quickly fell away once the dam broke with Kiwis back-rower Kenny Bromwich scoring the first of six opening-half tries in the ninth minute, and New Zealand built on a 28-0 halftime lead with seven second-half four-pointers sealing an emphatic victory.

The result will further boost the Kiwis confidence and see their stocks climb among fans and critics as genuine contenders to reigning champions Australia's title crown.

The scene is now set for next week's blockbuster final pool B encounter against Tonga in Hamilton, which will pit Kiwis defectors Jason Taumalolo, Manu Ma'u, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and David Fusitu'a against their former teammates, after the men in red overwhelmed Samoa at Waikato Stadium last night.

Coach David Kidwell's new and expansive 'Kiwis style' is well and truly taking shape with forwards Martin Taupau, Adam Blair and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, and outside backs Hiku, Nightingale and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck running strongly and offloading to continually put the home side on the front foot.

The introduction of bench hooker Danny Levi and interchange forwards Russell Packer, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and debutant Addin Fonua-Blake maintained the Kiwis up-tempo style and Scotland had no answers to their rampant attack.

There were more positives with Martin combining well in his first test alongside Johnson, and rookie back-rower Joseph Tapine backing up last week's man of the match effort with another strong showing.

Relentless second-phase play saw Scotland stretched both in the middle and out wide as the Kiwis made 26 offloads while the Bravehearts missed 32 tackles in the first-half alone.

It was more of the same after the resumption with Packer crashing over to extend the lead again but chances were missed with a forward pass denying Nightingale a third, and Hiku unable to ground a grubber to the ingoal.

The Kiwis regained their focus with Martin scoring his second before the Cowboys playmaker sent centre Dean Whare in under the bar, while a Tuivasa-Sheck pass put Hiku over for his third as the Kiwis cracked the half-century, before Johnson joined the in the action early in the last quarter.

New Zealand's defence was rarely tested but a late lapse saw Scotland halfback Oscar Thomas step past two attempted tackles to score their only try in the 71st minute.

The Kiwis had the final say with Martin claiming his third and starting hooker Elijah Taylor returning to run in the 14th and final try.

Kidwell now has some welcome selection headaches with a host of in-form forwards to pick from and a tough decision around whether to stick with Martin in the No6 role or revert back to Kodi Nikorima, while Nightingale and Hiku may have done enough to edge wing rivals Jordan Rapana and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.