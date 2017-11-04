Defending Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen has won Saturday's race at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint to move closer to the front of the championship fight but Fabian Coulthard crashed out badly.

Ford's Mark Winterbottom finished second with Scott McLaughlin third and championship leader Jamie Whincup fourth.

Title contender Coulthard suffered a massive accident that resulted in the Shell V-Power Racing car ending up on its roof. His team will have a big job ahead to try and get it ready in time for tomorrow's race.

The incident started with Chaz Mostert dive-bombing David Reynolds, the pair collided and then Coulthard ended up in the battle and the upshot saw the latter two spear off the circuit.

The new father walked away from the accident unhurt thankfully but his title ambitions suffered a huge blow.

Mostert received a drive-through penalty that saw him drop to 23rd.

Earlier Whincup made the best start but McLaughlin jumped out of the first stop right with him and the two battled hard for a number of laps. The second pit stop came and van Gisbergen managed to come out in front of the both drivers along with Winterbottom.

McLaughlin finally made his move on Whincup before the late race dramas.

It was the 24th race win in van Gisbergen's career and he takes a big step towards retaining the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.