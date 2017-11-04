Former Silver Fern Laura Langman has hinted at retirement.

The midcourter has posted a cryptic message and photo on social media thanking a range of people for the "fairy tale full to the brim of memories, terrible photos, laughs and learnings."

Langman says she has been humbled and grateful.

She finishes the piece by saying "Until our paths cross again".

Earlier this week it was announced Langman was leaving the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia to return home, with the intention of taking 2018 off netball.

