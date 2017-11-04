Join us here for live updates from the ITM Auckland SuperSprint in Pukekohe.

Three Kiwis - Fabian Coulthard, Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen - join Australians Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert in the closest championship race in recent history as the five drivers jostle to be crowned champion at the finale in Newcastle at the end of the month.

But this weekend's penultimate round could prove decisive, particularly when rain is a factor.

Rain forced the cancelation of qualifying earlier today meaning practice times have set the grid for this afternoon's race.

Advertisement

Ford driver Cam Waters will start the race from pole with championship leader Whincup starting alongside him. Mark Winterbottom and McLaughlin will share the second row while championship contenders Mostert (fifth), van Gisbergen (sixth) and Coulthard (seventh) will all start near the front of the field.

The qualifying session was initially delayed nearly 20 minutes before drivers went out for a couple of laps only for the red flag to come out when it became clear it wasn't safe.

Van Gisbergen, who is often considered the best driver in wet conditions, made it clear he thought it was unsafe to be out there despite posting the fastest time.