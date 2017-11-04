Rain has forced the cancelation of qualifying at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint in Pukekohe meaning practice times have set the grid for this afternoon's race.

Ford driver Cam Waters will start the race from pole with championship leader Jamie Whincup starting alongside him. Mark Winterbottom and Kiwi Scott McLaughlin will share the second row while championship contenders Chaz Mostert (fifth), Shane van Gisbergen (sixth) and Fabian Coulthard (seventh) will all start near the front of the field.

The qualifying session was initially delayed nearly 20 minutes before drivers went out for a couple of laps only for the red flag to come out when it became clear it wasn't safe.

Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen, who is often considered the best driver in wet conditions, made it clear he thought it was unsafe to be out there despite posting the fastest time.

"No good, I was only half throttle down the back straight," the Red Bull Holden Racing driver said.

"It is too new the surface on the back straight. I don't even want to be out there."

Driving standards advisor Craig Baird went out in the safety car just as the session was due to get underway to check out the condition of the track and the call was made to delay.

He completed a number of laps before ultimately deciding to send drivers out even with light rain falling.

Most cars managed to complete two laps before the red flag came out again.

The race is scheduled to go at 4.10pm but the wet weather is scheduled to continue putting the race in doubt.