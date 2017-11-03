All Whites fans shouldn't get over excited over the impending absence of Peru's best player.

The Peruvian football federation confirmed this morning (NZT) that captain Paolo Guerrero has been provisionally suspended for 30 days after failing a drugs test.

It means that he is set to miss the World Cup qualifying matches in Wellington (November 11) and Lima (November 16 NZT).

Guerrero scored the vital goal in the 1-1 draw with Colombia in Lima, to secure Peru's fifth place in the South American standings, and is regarded as their most important player. He is their all-time leading goal scorer, and seen as one of the best strikers in their history.

Advertisement

But the 30-year-old reportedly failed a drugs test after an earlier match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The news is a major setback for Peru, who are hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

But there are a few important points to note.

1) He may yet be involved in the playoffs. The key word is provisionally suspended. Guerrero, and the Peruvian Football Federation have the right to appeal any decision. Given what is at stake, the deep pockets of the PFF, and the way things work in South America, anything is possible.

2) Guerrero is a very good player, but he is by no means irreplaceable for the Peruvians. They have several players of a vaguely similar level, quality strikers who will offer plenty to the team. This is a completely different situation to Chris Wood and the All Whites. The Burnley striker is light years ahead of any of his attacking compatriots in terms of the threat posed to an opposition team and goal scoring effectiveness and his absence would be a game changer.

3) If Guerrero is ruled out, it could galvanize the Peruvian team. They have a strong, united squad, with none of the personality clashes and issues that have plagued Chile, Colombia and Argentina at different times during this qualifying campaign. From such adversity they could get stronger, and it will also lessen the expectation on the South American team, which is always dangerous. And Guerrero was already in doubt, due to a hamstring injury picked up playing for Flamengo, and was facing a race against time to be fit for the games in Wellington and Lima, so the coaching staff would have made preparations to be without him.