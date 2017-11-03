A major bombshell has hit Peru one week out from the opening leg of the intercontinental playoff against the All Whites in Wellington.

Star striker Paolo Guerrero is reported to have failed a doping test.

The failed test is said to have happened after Peru's game against Argentina in October.

Guerrero is Peru's captain, their highest ever goal scorer and widely considered one of the side's best ever players.

Brazilian Football's doping control chairman Fernando Solera has confirmed the news, due to Guerrero playing his club football for Flamengo.

Solera has told ESPN Brazil the positive test was due to medication to treat the flu.

A thigh injury has kept Guerrero from playing during the last four games for Flamengo and he had been in serious doubts to make it in time for the games against the All Whites.