A major bombshell has hit Peru one week out from the opening leg of the intercontinental playoff against the All Whites in Wellington.

Peru football captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the playoff match following a doping violation.

The failed test is said to have happened in last month's game against Argentina.

Guerrero is Peru's captain, their highest ever goal scorer and widely considered one of the side's best ever players.

Peru's football federation today announced Guerrero has been provisionally suspended for 30 days.

That means he will miss both matches of the playoff, the first of which is next Saturday in Wellington.

Peruvian football correspondent Brian Bertie told Radio Sport that the country is in shock.

Bertrie said most people are supporting Guerrero and the fans are trying to deny it.