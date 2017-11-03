A major bombshell has hit Peru one week out from the opening leg of the intercontinental playoff against the All Whites in Wellington.

Peru football captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the playoff match following a doping violation.

The failed test is said to have happened in last month's game against Argentina.

Guerrero is Peru's captain, their highest ever goal scorer and widely considered one of the side's best ever players.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Peru's football federation today announced Guerrero has been provisionally suspended for 30 days.

That means he will miss both matches of the playoff, the first of which is next Saturday in Wellington.

Peruvian football correspondent Brian Bertie told Radio Sport that the country is in shock.

Bertrie said most people are supporting Guerrero and the fans are trying to deny it.

Related articles:

HAWKE'S BAY TODAY | Sport

Midfielder relishes laid-back lifestyle

4 Nov, 2017 6:00am
4 minutes to read

Football: No win for Wanderers

3 Nov, 2017 8:30am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Peru gain significant advantage over All Whites

3 Nov, 2017 10:19am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Kalezic: Nix must respond better to pressure

2 Nov, 2017 3:18pm
2 minutes to read