New Zealand will have a second driver competing in the all-electric Formula E this season.

Kiwi driver Tom Blomqvist has secured a drive with Andretti Racing and will make his debut at the season-opening event in Hong Kong next month.

He joins Panasonic Jaguar Racing star Mitch Evans, who re-signed with the British outfit after an impressive rookie season.

Blomqvist, the son of former Swedish rally star and 1984 world champion Stig Blomqvist, spent much of his childhood living in New Zealand. At age 15, having dominated karting championships in New Zealand, he headed to Europe to pursue his career.

Advertisement

He has been a factory driver for BMW in the German DTM series and is expected to continue in that role next year.

The 23-year-old Blomqvist will line-up alongside Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa at the Andretti team and will be the fifth rookie to debut in Hong Kong.

Formula E drivers 2017-18

Renault: Sebastien Buemi, Nico Prost

DS Virgin Racing: Sam Bird, Alex Lynn

Faraday Future Dragon Racing: Jerome d'Ambrosio, Neel Jani

Panasonic Jaguar Racing: Mitch Evans, Nelson Piquet Jr

Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler: Lucas di Grassi, Daniel Abt

Techeetah: Jean-Eric Vergne, Andre Lotterer

Andretti: Antonio Felix da Costa, Tom Blomqvist

Mahindra: Nick Heidfeld, Felix Rosenqvist

NIO: Oliver Turvey, Luca Filippi

Venturi: Maro Engel, Edoardo Mortara