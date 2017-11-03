2015 New Zealand Amateur champion Daniel Hillier has survived a valiant effort from Canterburys Dominic Brettkelly finishing with a chip-in eagle and playoff hole birdie to steel victory.



Canterbury Golf were having a near perfect day before Hillier stole the show with a combination of brilliance and luck.



Entering the final hole, the former champion was one down and with his drive under a tree, tomorrows draw was almost certain to be reading Brettkellys name. This was all before he stung one out to finish just off the green before a stunning chip-in next to a packed Russley clubhouse.



"I dont really know what just happened. It was a bit of a grind and Dom played so, so well and was holing a lot of putts and I was just very fortunate to hole that chip," said a humble Hillier.



"I was even more lucky to stay in bounds in the playoff and it was just one of those situations where you dont want it to end that way, but it just happened."



Brettkelly will feel hard done by after playing 42 titanic holes today after his morning match against Scott Manyweathers continued for 23 holes.



Aside from this encounter, its been a great day for the home district with four Canterbury players advancing into the weekend, headlined by Tom Parker.



Parker made the knockout stages by a whisker making two birdies on his final two holes of strokeplay to grab the last qualifying spot. He has since beaten Scott Hellier, who shot a record-breaking round of 60 yesterday, in a playoff. He then followed that up by a masterclass against James Hydes to win 4&3.



"Its been pretty crazy, obviously I know my way round here pretty well as I have played here all my life, but thats match-play for you. Its just all about what happens on the day," said Parker.



He will now face another local in Oscar Cadenhead who is capable of anything in this form of the game.



The womens field provided plenty of excitement with defending champion Rose Zheng defeating top seed Juliana Hung this morning. Zheng has been out of touch recently, but seems to have found some of last years form where she claimed this historic championship.



Chantelle Cassidy was a noticeable omission as she lost in a playoff against Australias Jade Shellback this afternoon which leaves the door wide open for the hot favourite Amelia Garvey.



Garvey made light work of her opponents today beating Brittney Dryland 4&3 and Tara Raj 5&4 to cruise into the quarter-finals.



Silvia Brunotti made one of the great comebacks this afternoon as the 14-year-old won her last four holes to advance to the weekend. This proved why she is one to watch as her career goes from strength to strength.



There were many more storylines as this historic event continues to create lasting memories. For all your scores and more see below. Play will commence at 8:00am tomorrow morning.



FULL RESULTS

WOMENS QUARTERFINAL MATCH-PLAY DRAW

MENS QUARTFINAL MATCH-PLAY DRAW



Round Two New Zealand Mens Amateur Championship



Tom Parker def James Hyde 4/3; Oscar Cadenhead def Karan Nalam 1up; Hayato Miya def Jose De Sousa 7/6; Loius Dobbelaar def Mako Thompson 3/2; Daniel Hillier def Dominic Brettkelly 1up; Mark Hutson def Ryan Chisnall 1up; Jang Hyun Lee def Jake Lee 4/3; Tommy Liu def Tyler Wood 3/1



Round Two New Zealand Womens Amateur Championship



Rose Zheng def Juliana Hung 2/1; Olive Tapu def Darae Chung 4/3; Amelia Garvey def Tara Raj 5/4; Fiona Xu def Hillary OConnor 2up; Jade Shellback def Chantelle Cassidy 19th; Caryn Khoo def Vivian Lu 4/2; Silvia Brunotti def Fuuka Higashi 1up; Yoonjeong Huh def Miree Jung 1up



Round One New Zealand Mens Amateur Championship



Tom Parker def Scott Hellier 19th; James Hydes def Jared Edwards 1up; Oscar Cadenhead def Inia Logan 3/2; Karan Nalam def Luke Brown 2/1; Jose De Sousa def Reid Hilton 2/1; Hayato Miya def Sam Purdon 2/1; Louis Dobbelaar def Steven Cox 3/1; Make Thompson def Charlie Smail 19th; Daniel Hillier def Matty Tiplady 5/4; Dominic Brettkelly def Scott Manyweathers 23rd; Ryan Chisnall def James Anstiss 3/2; Mark Huston def Tyler Wooster 2/1; Jake Lee def Jordan Garner 2/1; Jang Hyun Lee def Shaun Campbell 19th Tommy Liu def William Howard 2/1; Tyler Wood def Fraseer MacLachlan 2/1



Round One New Zealand Womens Amateur Championship



Juliana Hung def Erika Cui 6/4; Rose Zheng def Georgia Shears 2/1; Olive Tapu def Alessia Trebbi Tindall 5/4; Darae Chung def Jessica Green 6/5; Amelia Garvey def Brittney Dryland 4/3; Tara Raj def Lizzie Neale 1up; Fiona Xu def Carmen Lim 2/1; Hillary OConnor def Siyi Keh 8/7; Chantelle Cassidy def Robyn Cruse 5/4; Jade Shellback def Amy Weng 1up; Vivian Lu def Joanna Kim 1up; Caryn Khoo def Jessica Huang 6/4; Silvia Brunotti def Jodae Ngaheu 6/5; Fuuka Higashi def Zoann Hunag 5/4; Miree Jung def Mudra Lakhani 8/7; Yoonjeong Huh def Caitlin Maurice 5/4



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ