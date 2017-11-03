New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has once again started solidly as she looks to continue her strong form on the LPGA Tour.

Ko has carded a four-under par 68 at the Japan Classic to sit in a tie for 11th, two shots off the lead shared by seven players.

Ko started slowly with a bogey on the first holes, but steadied proceedings with birdies on the fourth and fifth. She stayed in the middle of the pack for the majority of the round, before picking up steam at the end.

A birdie on 15 was quickly followed by a pivotal eagle on the par-five 17th, which shot Ko into contention in the three-round event.

The 20-year-old has refound her form at the end of the 2017 season, having reeled off six straight top-25 finishes, including three top-three efforts.

Ko has played at the Classic just once before, finishing 43rd last year, but, based on current form, is poised to go a step further this weekend.