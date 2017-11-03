Just a few days after announcing their playing squad for 2018, the Highlanders have now completed their coaching team, with the appointment of Cory Brown to the High Performance coaching role.

Brown joins Aaron Mauger, Glenn Delaney, Mark Hammett and Clarke Dermody in an all South Island coaching group that will guide the team in 2018. Brown has been the head coach of the Otago Mitre 10 cup team over the last three seasons, leading them to two championship semi-finals and one grand final. He was also part of the coaching team that guided New Zealand to victory at this year's Under-20 World Cup in Georgia.

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark has been impressed by Brown's results.

"We have witnessed over the last few years Cory's ability to get the best out of the teams he has worked with. There is no doubt he will be a welcome addition to our coaching group, his knowledge of local players and the talent available in the Mitre 10 Cup and age group levels will be extremely valuable to the club."

Advertisement

Brown is looking forward to his involvement.

"I have always had coaching aspirations, to be given the opportunity to be involved in the Highlanders coaching team and the club environment is obviously pretty exciting, it really is something that means a lot to me."

His departure will create a vacancy at Otago Rugby, with Brown starting with the Highlanders in 10 days time.