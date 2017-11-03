Sandown 500 winner Cam Waters has topped the time sheets in practice two at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

The Monster Energy Ford driver recorded a fastest lap of 1:02.582s to be a touch faster than championship leader Jamie Whincup and Ford teammate Mark Winterbottom.

Scott McLaughlin, who was fastest in the earlier session, was fourth quickest with fellow Kiwi title contenders Shane van Gisbergen sixth and Fabian Coulthard 14th.

The other title contender Chaz Mostert was fifth fastest in his Ford.

The afternoon session went without major drama. Rain fell in between the two Supercars practices but not while they were on track which meant teams didn't get to test a wet set-up ahead of tomorrow's qualifying and races, where rain is predicted.

The drivers have been happy with the resurfacing at Pukekohe Park Raceway with the two worst bumps leading on and off the main straight removed.

A 20 minute qualifying session awaits drivers tomorrow ahead of the 70-lap first race of the weekend.