Boxing legend David Tua has a message for brawling Samoan and Tongan league fans: If you want to fight someone - fight me.

Tua, 44, has joined the calls for peace ahead of a grudge World Cup clash in Hamilton tomorrow.

"If you believe you have what it takes to be a fighter: Please call me," Tua told TVNZ.

"I'm very easy to find, I'm in Onehunga - get in the ring and make something beautiful of yourself.

"Don't take it out on the streets."

His warning comes after a number of violent crimes in South Auckland this week, including six arrests following a brawl of 200 people.