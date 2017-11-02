Scott McLaughlin set the fastest time in the opening practice session at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

The Shell V-Power Ford racer set a time of 1:02.715s to top the sheets in front teammate Fabian Coulthard and championship leader Jamie Whincup's Red Bull Holden.

Both Shell V-Power cars had spins during the session as well as drivers tested out the new surface at various parts of the track.

"It was good," Coulthard told The Herald. "Just familiarizing yourself with Pukekohe again. It is a little bit different with the surface changes and things like that but we seemed to adapt not too bad.

"It was good for the team to finish one-two.

"It is just everyone getting used to it and understanding what is different and where it is different. I don't think it is affecting things too much - it has made it a little bit smoother in places and that is always a good thing."

The weather was grey and overcast but the track remained dry throughout the session. There is rain forecast later in the day and into tomorrow, which could make life challenging for the drivers.

Coulthard wasn't too worried if it rained in the later practice session on Friday.

"It doesn't matter to me - at the end of the day it is the same for everyone. If it is going to be wet tomorrow then maybe it would be nice to get a bit of rain now but it is not the be all and end all," he said.

Reigning series champ Shane van Gisbergen posted only the 19th fastest time although he remained in the pits during the back end of the session having early set times comparable with the leading drivers.

Jack Perkins was the first driver to feel the bite of the challenging Pukekohe Park Raceway circuit. The experience racer was a late replacement in the Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport team for Alex Rullo this weekend and he made an auspicious start by running off the track at the final corner and scraping his Holden along the pit straight wall. He managed to limp the car back to the pits but took no further part in the session.

Teammate Aaren Russell brought out a red flag with 11 minutes remaining in the session when he went off at turn one and got caught in the sand trap.

A second 40-minute practice session runs just after 3pm.