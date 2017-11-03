Australia look to continue their dominance in the Rugby League World Cup when they face France.





Reagan Campbell-Gillard has vowed to press his claims for a Rugby League World Cup finals spot when he makes his Kangaroos debut tonight.

Campbell-Gillard will be one of four rookies to play their first game for Australia but could be a chance of making their best 17 following a tournament-ending injury to Jake Trbojevic.

"It would be really nice but obviously there's a few boys here that can obviously get that role," Campbell-Gillard said at the Kangaroos camp in Canberra on Wednesday.