Kiwi Supercars star Fabian Coulthard has plenty to look forward to over the next few days at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint and beyond.

The Shell V-Power Ford driver is relishing the chance to be racing at home in front of friends and family at Pukekohe Park Raceway but he is also looking forward to heading back to Australia on Monday.

The 35-year-old became a father for the first time last week with partner Becky giving birth to twins Mackenzie and Carter, who are back in a Queensland hospital.

"It is probably the hardest time I have had to say goodbye," Coulthard told The Herald. "Becks is still in the hospital and the kids are in the nursery so she is in the best possible hands, which was always the plan.

"When I get back home on Monday we can take the kids and Beck home together. I am looking forward to that."

Despite having to leave his family for a few days Coulthard is beaming with joy as he arrived in Pukekohe yesterday.

"It is awesome," he said. "We are thankful that they are both fit and healthy. That is the biggest worry about having children. To have that worry out of your mind and to have fit and healthy kids is amazing.

"Just to spend time with them has been pretty special in the short-term but I am here to do a job this weekend so we need to remain focused on that and have a good weekend."

Coulthard is second in the championship standings and trails Red Bull Holden rival Jamie Whincup by 17 points heading into this weekend's penultimate round of the series.

With vital points up for grabs across the weekend's two 200km races Coulthard knows he needs to be at the top of his game and insists the events of the last week have actually helped his preparation.

"The 3am feeds have probably put me on a pretty good time zone for here with Queensland being three hours behind.

"I feel energized and recharged and ready for the weekend."

Action gets underway Friday with two 40-minute practice sessions.