Marseille defender Patrice Evra was sent off before his side's Europa League tie against Vitoria had even started after appearing to kick out at an angry fan during the warm up.

The former Manchester United star was preparing for his side's group stage tie with team-mates in the Portuguese town when they were confronted pitch-side by a large number of Marseille fans.

Reports from the scene claim Marseille fans, who are unhappy with Evra's level of performance this season, broke through the stadium barriers to confront him and he responded with a violent outburst.

In a video posted on social media, Evra can be seen executing a Kung-Fu style kick on an unsuspecting supporter and was immediately sent off by match official Tamas Bognar.

Patrice Evra appears to have kicked a Marseille supporter, after some kind of altercation. pic.twitter.com/0ktKpVpdMG — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 2, 2017



Evra was due to be on the bench for the game meaning Marseille started with 11 men, but his red card left manager Rudi García with just six substitutes to choose from.

It is the first time in Europa League history, since it's rebranding in 2009, that a player has been sent off before the start of a match.

The 36-year-old has already caused controversy off the field this week after filming a disturbing video of himself licking a fake machete while covered in fake blood and posting it on Instagram.