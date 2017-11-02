A fractured Hyundai outfit has confirmed Kiwi Hayden Paddon and his teammates are not guaranteed a fulltime drive with the Korean outfit in next year's World Rally Championship.

The team currently has four drivers contracted for 2018 but will only run three cars at the majority of events next season, meaning at least one driver will have to sit out each round - something that is causing frustration within the camp that could explode at any moment.

Speculation that championship runner-up Thierry Neuville and the recently signed Andreas Mikkelsen will run every event in 2018 with Kiwi Paddon and veteran Spaniard Dani Sordo alternating in the third car has been doing the rounds for the past few weeks.

Hyundai team boss Michel Nandan said that is not necessarily the case.

Advertisement

"Yes, Thierry and Andreas have the contract which says they do all the rallies but everybody has this contract," Nandan told Autosport.

"We could not run four cars next year because of the budget, but maybe on a few events.

"So it's sure with our four drivers we will have to share one car with two drivers.

"Normally it's planned for Thierry and Andreas to start all the rallies, but we have to see - things can still change."

Paddon is clearly frustrated at the situation having expected to run a full campaign next year while Sordo is also understood to be angry at the situation.

Hyundai had to watch rivals M-Sport Ford capture the constructors' title and Sebastien Ogier claim the drivers' title at last week's Wales Rally GB.