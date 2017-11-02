New Zealand rugby fans won't have to stay up too late to watch the All Blacks in action at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The official schedule was announced last night in Tokyo where it was revealed the All Blacks will open the tournament against the Springboks in Yokohama on September 21.

The match kicks off at 6.45pm local time, a 9.45pm kickoff for fans watching in New Zealand.

Hansen told media in London ahead of his side's clash with the Barbarians on Sunday, that he expected an early match-up against the Boks.

"It's not a matter of whether we like it or not that's what we're doing so we might as well get excited about it," he said.

"The tournament wants to get away with a bang and that'll probably be the big game in the first round. It was either going to be us or France and England so it looks like we drew the marble."

All of the fixtures in Japan will start between 4.45pm and 10.45pm NZT.

The All Blacks latest kickoff in pool play is their second group game against the Repechage winner. The match at Oita Stadium on October 2 begins at 11.15pm NZT. Productivity may be down across the country the following Thursday morning.

New Zealand's final two pool games against Africa 1 in Tokyo on October 6 and Italy in Aichi on October 12 both begin at 5.45pm, both Saturday evenings kickoffs for Kiwis.

If the All Blacks top group B they'll play a quarterfinal at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday October 19, a 11.15pm start.