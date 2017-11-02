Wet weather is likely to be a factor at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park Raceway this weekend and that could be a major factor in the five-way title fight.

Three Kiwis - Fabian Coulthard, Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen - join Australians Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert in the closest championship race in recent history as the five drivers jostle to be crowned champion at the finale in Newcastle at the end of the month.

But this weekend's penultimate round could prove decisive, particularly if rain is a factor on a track that has had sporadic resurfacing.

"The weather is going to be crazy if it comes," reigning series champion van Gisbergen told The Herald. "I have raced a lot of times in the wet growing up but now with the surface it might be a bit different.

"Normally here the racing is pretty crazy when it is wet - there are lots of accidents and lots of action so there should be a lot going on."

The Red Bull Holden Racing driver is renowned for being one of the best drivers in wet conditions and his local knowledge should make him a serious threat this weekend. But he is fifth in the standings at present - 189 points behind his teammate and current series leader Whincup.

With a high likelihood of double stacking in the pit lane this weekend van Gisbergen admits it makes sense from a team perspective to try and help Whincup protect his title lead by giving the Australian priority when it comes to pit stops.

"That is just a team decision - I am happy with whatever they decide," van Gisbergen added.

"If there is a safety car and stuff like that we will try and help the other car. If it is one position and not for the win, we will help Jamie. The fight in the top three or four is pretty close and I am a little bit out of it so if I can't win the priority is the team car winning.

"I will be doing what I can to help Jamie."

Meanwhile the Kiwi certainly hasn't given up winning the title himself. He should be one of, if not the, driver to beat at a place where he won last season.

"We have had a pretty good run up preparation with my engineering team. Our cars were good here last year and we are back on last year's tyre so that seems to suit us.

"Really we just need to make no mistakes and have two good days and see where we end up heading into Newcastle."

Cars are on track twice on Friday for two 40-minute practice sessions.