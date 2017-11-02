Expect a few surprises in the All Whites team to face Peru this month.

Coach Anthony Hudson will confirm his team on Sunday, ahead of the first leg match in Wellington on November 11.

As reported by the Herald earlier this month, Hudson is set to recall veterans Rory Fallon and Jeremy Brockie.

Neither player has been involved with the New Zealand set up for more than a year, with their last appearances coming at the 2016 Nations Cup in Papua New Guinea.

But Hudson must feel that experience will be paramount in the high stakes matches in Wellington and Lima, which is why he is leaning towards the duo.

Brockie has been in fine form in South Africa, with 41 goals in 96 games for Super Sport United.

But the 35-year-old Fallon has been struggling at club level, after being released from both Truro and Torquay over the last 12 months, and currently plys his trade at Dorchester Town in the seventh tier of English football.

Their inclusion means that young Vancouver striker Myer Bevan may be squeezed out.

Bevan has impressed since coming into the fold, and scored his first international goal in just his second All Whites match against the Solomon Islands in Honiara.

He is seen as a great future prospect but he may not make the cut for these games.

Phoenix defender Tom Doyle, who has been a regular squad member during Hudson's tenure, could also miss out. Doyle is versatile - able to play in the centre of defence as a back up - but Hudson may favour Storm Roux, Kip Colvey, Deklan Wynne and Dane Ingham for the wing back spots.

Midfielder Clayton Lewis is expected to return, after missing the Solomon Islands matches due to fitness and conditioning issues. He was one of the standout performers at the Confederations Cup, and started his stint at Scunthorpe United with a goal on debut.

Winston Reid is likely to be named - despite being under an injury cloud - but Andrew Durante's participation is up in the air after his recent injury.

Max Crocombe is probably the favourite to claim the third goalkeeping spot, with Portland Timbers' custodian Jake Gleeson still out of favour.

Possible All Whites team:

Stefan Marinovic, Glen Moss, Max Crocombe; Storm Roux, Kip Colvey, Deklan Wynne, Dane Ingham; Winston Reid, Michael Boxall, Themi Tzimopoulos, Sam Brotherton, Tommy Smith; Clayton Lewis, Michael McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas, Bill Tuiloma, Monty Patterson; Jeremy Brockie, Rory Fallon, Shane Smeltz, Chris Wood, Kosta Barbarouses.