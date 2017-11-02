Ten New Zealanders feature in a strong Barbarians team to face the All Blacks - the most notable on the right wing.

Julian Savea, in the No 14 jersey, headlines an all-Kiwi back three that includes fellow Hurricane Vince Aso on the other wing, and Crusaders utility George Bridge at fullback.

Richie Mo'unga, fresh off leading Canterbury to the Mitre 10 Cup title, starts at first five-eighth outside Baabaas captain Andy Ellis.

Highlanders utility Richard Buckman is at centre; Steven Luatua and Luke Whitelock in the loose forwards.

Chiefs grunt men Dominic Bird and Atu Moli complete the starting contingent, while Crusaders halfback Mitchell Drummond, Highlanders flanker Dillon Hunt and former All Blacks prop Ben Franks wait on the bench.



There is a rare degree of continuity about the Baabaas, with nine players returning from last year when, also under Robbie Deans, they drew 31-31 with the Springboks at Wembley and followed up with wins over the Czech Republic and Fiji.

This team, in the 11th meeting, will be looking to follow Baabaas sides of 1973 and 2009 who rolled the All Blacks.

BARBARIANS

15 George Bridge (Crusaders)

14 Julian Savea (Hurricanes & New Zealand)

13 Richard Buckman (Highlanders)

12 Harold Vorster (Lions)

11 Vince Aso (Hurricanes)

10 Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

9 Andy Ellis (Kobelco Steelers & New Zealand, captain)

8 Luke Whitelock (Highlanders & New Zealand, vice captain)

7 Kwagga Smith (Lions)

6 Steven Luatua (Bristol & New Zealand)

5 Dominic Bird (Chiefs & New Zealand)

4 Sam Carter (Brumbies & Australia)

3 Atu Moli (Chiefs)

2 Adriaan Strauss (Bulls & South Africa)

1 Jacques van Rooyen (Lions)

Replacements

16 Akker van der Merwe (Lions)

17 Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand)

18 Ruan Smith (Toyota Verblitz)

19 Willie Britz (Sunwolves)

20 Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester)

21 Mitchell Drummond (Crusaders)

22 Robert du Preez (Stormers)

23 Dillon Hunt (Highlanders)