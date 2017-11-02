Leading New Zealand jockey Opie Bosson will take care of Group One business at home on Saturday week.

He has been confirmed by Te Akau principal David Ellis as the rider of New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) favourite Embellish at Riccarton on November 11.

Stablemate Gingernuts will run the same day at Flemington in the Gr.1 Emirates Stakes (2000m) with two riding options in place for the Stephen Autridge and Jamie Richards-trained four-year-old.

"The rider of Gingernuts, if Winx doesn't run, will be Hugh Bowman and if Winx does run then Blake Shinn is keen to ride him," Ellis said.

Bosson's Riccarton rides will include Swing Note in the 1000 Guineas and Avantage.

- NZ Racing Desk