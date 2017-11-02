Kiwi stars Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard are getting on famously despite the Shell V-Power Ford teammates battling each other for the 2017 Supercars title.

The pair head into this weekend's penultimate round of the championship sitting second and third in the title fight and trail Red Bull Holden driver Jamie Whincup by a small margin.

But even as the title fight heats up, the pair continue to work well together.

McLaughlin confirmed there will be no team orders in the run to the final race.

"I think it is every man for himself. We have been racing like that all year and the team have been fantastic in the way they run it," the 24-year-old told the Herald.

"I obviously haven't been in this position with a teammate before and he's the same. It is exciting for the squad.

"We will learn as we go but I think the way we do it now is just flat-out to the end. There are no favourites it is just push on and we get on really well so I think that helps the whole situation."

Coulthard became a father for the first time last week with partner Becky Lamb giving birth to twins - Mackenzie and Carter. The boy and girl twins have already met "Uncle Scott" and he's been happy to pick up some slack at work so Dad could stay back in Australia for an extra couple of days.

"It was pretty special," McLaughlin said. "I have definitely taken on a bit more of the media this weekend for him because of the twins, which is understandable.

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen will be doing his part to help his Red Bull Holden Racing teammate Whincup out this weekend.

The defending series champ is fifth in the standings and will be relying on the drivers in front running into trouble but he is prepared to help his teammate out even if it means working against his fellow Kiwis.

"It has been discussed," van Gisbergen said. "If there is a safety car and stuff like that we will try to help the other car. If it is one position and not for the win, we will help Jamie. The fight in the top three or four is pretty close and I am a little bit out of it so if I can't win the priority is the team car winning. I will be doing what I can to help Jamie."

The cars will be on track at 11.40am for the first time with a 40-minute practice session. A second session follows later in the day.