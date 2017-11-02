The All Blacks' 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign hits a critical juncture just two days into the tournament.

The matches and venues for the 2019 Rugby World Cup were announced tonight, with the All Blacks set to play the bulk of their games at the biggest venues in Tokyo and Yokohama.

It's the All Blacks pivotal Pool B match against South Africa, which will in all likelihood prove the difference between getting a comfortable quarter-final or a difficult one, that will be of most interest to Steve Hansen and friends.

This will take place in Yokohama on September 21, which leaves no room for a relaxed build-up to the showpiece event.

If current form continues the winner of that clash will set themselves up for a quarter-final against Scotland or Japan in Tokyo, while the loser faces a possible meeting with Ireland, also in Tokyo.

Japanese officials are anxious to make this tournament, which World Rugby president Bill Beaumont described as "groundbreaking", a resounding success.

That was reflected in the opulent surrounds as the match allocations were announced.

Held in a swanky ballroom dominated by ornate chandeliers, this was the host's way of saying that nothing will be spared in pursuit of leaving its guests impressed.

And New Zealand's popularity among locals has been reflected in its venues.

After the Springbok clash, they will play the repechage tournament winner at Oita Stadium, a 40,000-seat venue, a yet-to-be-decided African qualifier at the 50,000-seat Tokyo Stadium, and finally a clash against Six Nations' struggler Italy at the 45,000 capacity City of Toyota Stadium.

Other mouth-watering pool matches included Six Nations rivals England and France, who clash at Yokohama on October 12.

Also in Pool C are World Cup specialists Argentina, who meet France and England in Tokyo.

The fast-improving Wallabies are scheduled to meet Warren Gatland's Wales in a Pool D cracker at Tokyo on September 29.

Twelve venues from Sapporo in the north to Kumamoto in the south will play host to the ninth Rugby World Cup, the first to be hosted outside a top-tier rugby nation.

The capacity ranges from Yokohama's 72,000-seat stadium to the 16,000-seat Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in the north of the country.

This will be a World Cup that doesn't cross borders or time zones.

Travel times will be comfortable in this compact, island country with its modern, efficient transport infrastructure.

The final will be played in exactly two years from now at Yokohama's International Stadium, which hosted the 2002 Fifa World Cup final.

The quarter-finals will be shared between Oita and Tokyo, while both semifinals will be at Yokohama.

The bronze final will be played at Tokyo, as will the September 20 tournament opener between hosts Japan and a European qualifier.

Tickets will go on sale from January 19 next year and will be priced between 2019 and 100,000 yen, (NZ$25-$1269), while there will also be children's tickets available for 1000 yen.

All Blacks' pool matches:

September 21: 6.45pm: South Africa (Yokohama)

October 2: 7.15pm: Repechage Winner (Oita)

October 6: 1.45pm: Africa 1 (Tokyo)

October 12: 1.45pm: Italy (Aichi)

*All Japanese times