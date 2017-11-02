Kiwi golfer Michael Campbell's whinge at an airline charging him for excess baggage backfired badly when followers blasted him for expecting preferential treatment.

The retired former major winner was slapped with a $690 bill upon arrival in Wellington from Spain - for exceeding Jetstar's allowed baggage weight limit by a whopping 46kg.

Campbell, who claims the baggage included golf clubs and a suitcase "full of items for charity", took to social media to vent his frustration at the airline - and at followers who questioned the legitimacy of his complaint.

The Hawera-born 48-year-old pulled no punches - calling one critic an alcoholic.

Advertisement

Unbelievable @Jetstar_NZ just charged me $690 NZD for excess luggage.....nice f&@ing welcoming home present @Jetstar_NZ 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/0fKYkEPdqx — Michael Campbell (@MCampbellgolf) November 1, 2017

Flew 24 hours from Spain to visit my home country and @jetstar_nz hands me this for excess luggage#neverflyimgjetstaragain. pic.twitter.com/IpmRaGV3nG — Michael Campbell (@MCampbellgolf) November 1, 2017

A typical response from an alcoholic — Michael Campbell (@MCampbellgolf) November 1, 2017

Jetstar responded by pointing to their baggage allowance policy.

"Hey, I trust you can appreciate that we do need to implement our policies consistently so we can continue to offer our customers our all day, every day, low fares," the airline tweeted.

That further upset Campbell, with the multiple PGA and European Tour winner calling the airline unprofessional for not addressing him as "Mr Campbell".

Although some followers had sympathy with him, most were surprised at his meltdown - with a few telling Campbell to get over himself.

I'm with Jetstar here.

46kg over the budget airline standard means u pay extra, otherwise you pay for a premium ticket up front & declare the weight up front. — The Magic Man (@CamGreg1) November 2, 2017

Are you immune from excess baggage charges then? They should have billed you when checked in instead! — R w n Eg n (@Mrrowane) November 1, 2017

Get over yourself, rules are rules, well done @Jetstar_NZ. — Whiskey Champion (@Mack_Stafford) November 1, 2017

Campbell announced his retirement in 2015 - nearly a decade after his triumph at the US Open at Pinehurst No 2 in North Carolina in 2005.