New Zealand's Brendon Hartley still hasn't had any confirmation about a drive for next season but admits it looks optimistic.

The 27-year-old made his Formula 1 debut in Austin a fortnight ago and impressed again before a blown engine forced him out of the Mexican Grand Prix on Monday.

While it has been extensively reported that Hartley will be offered a fulltime drive with Toro Rosso next season, the man himself insists nothing is done yet.

"I have two races ahead of me, which is an amazing opportunity, in Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi on top of that I have two more rounds of the WEC as well and we are hoping to clinch the title," Hartley told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave.

"If I focus on doing my job and keep the progress then I would say it is positive for next year but there is no point worrying or stressing about things that are out of my control."

Hartley has certainly shown progress and was on-track for a strong result in Mexico before his Renault engine gave way.

"It was a little bit disappointing, especially qualifying, because I really made a big step forward from Austin, had everything together and through Practice Three we ended up P11 and I think that was on the cards for qualifying before the engine went," he said.

"I have done enough racing to know that it is man and machine and there are a lot of factors in racing. It is not just all about one individual.

"That is how it was - the race ended early and we started off the back with the penalty but there were a lot of positives to take out of the weekend."

His second race meeting in Formula 1 was more about getting into the crux of the business rather than the hype around his debut and the team appeared to be impressed with how he handled himself.

"I was playing a lot more with the tools and toys so to speak. In Austin they made is really simple for me but we really started to put the Grand Prix weekend together in Mexico but a bit unlucky with the circumstances.

"They have been really positive - at least to me. And from what I have heard from other people it has been really good. I am obviously aware in some ways it will get more difficult because pressure and expectation will only get higher.

"I am happy with how I dealt with the first two weekends. It could have gone many other ways.

"I could have been stressed out but I was relaxed and took everything in my stride.

"I know there is a lot still to learn. It is not easy; it is hard."

Hartley will look to secure the World Endurance Championship this weekend in Shanghai with the factory Porsche team before returning to Formula 1 next week in Brazil.