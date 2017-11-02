Former Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw will be back in the public eye this month - as an expert television commentator at the Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

McCaw, who has not played for New Zealand since last year's Olympic Games, will join the Sky Sport team covering the sport's biggest tournament.

In September she confirmed an "indefinite break" from the international game to focus on her career.

McCaw, who is married to former All Black captain Richie, is the third most capped women's player. She is also a weekly columnist for Woman's Day magazine and a health coach.

"It [the new role] was an opportunity that was presented to me and I thought it was something that I would really like to do," the 27-year-old told the Herald.

"This is a really exciting opportunity to be part of SKY Sport's coverage of this great tournament," she said.

"When this opportunity presented itself after recently retiring, I jumped at the chance to be involved and I can't wait to get stuck in with this awesome team."

McCaw will be part of a 33-strong crew involved in televising the 10-day long tournament.

She will act as an expert presenter alongside former teammate Katie Glynn and respected broadcaster Bernadine Oliver-Kerby.

Long-time Radio Sport broadcaster Rikki Swannell and former Black Stick Sandy Hitchcock will feature as the commentators.

"I have been in meetings today with Katie and Bernadine planning everything and seeing how it is going to work," McCaw said.

"Obviously I will spend some time familiarizing myself with the teams as we get closer to the tournament starting.

"I will be acting as an expert commentator and helping present the coverage. There is a commentary team that will call the games but I will be helping provide some analysis around the coverage."

Having made 246 appearances for the Black Sticks McCaw certainly knows what her former teammates will be going through.

"I will see how this experience goes and will work hard to do the best I can and see how it goes," she added.

And McCaw is tipping her former side to at least make the semifinals.

"From there it will be about who gets it right on the day. They are a young and talented side but they have some good experience in Stacey Michelsen and Sam Charlton.

"I think they will do very well.

"The Netherlands and Argentina will be tough and will play with plenty of flair."