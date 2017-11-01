Kiwis newcomer Addin Fonua-Blake has made mistakes in his young career but hopes he can make his family proud when he makes his debut against Scotland in Christchurch on Saturday.

The 21-year-old front-rower has been named on the bench for the Rugby League World Cup pool clash at AMI Stadium after an impressive NRL season for Manly.

His selection comes after Fonua-Blake almost blew his shot at a promising career when the former St George Illawarra Under 20s captain was sacked by the Dragons in 2015, after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner Ana, the mother of his two young children.

The former Junior Kiwi was fortunate to avoid prison and was let off with a $1000 fine and a 12-month suspended sentence.

He spent 18 months rethinking his behaviour and actions while wondering if the NRL's integrity unit would allow him to make a return to the game before the Sea Eagles threw him a lifeline.

Having faced up to his issues and overcome a drinking problem, Fonua-Blake has worked hard to turn his life around and hopes his Kiwis call-up will make a positive impression on his loved ones.



"Maybe they'll be proud, hopefully," said Fonua-Blake.

"My partner, she's always said that she's going to be proud of my accolades and what I do.

"And hopefully what I'm doing now on the field can set an example for my kids as well.

"Hopefully they can see this and think 'how hard did my dad work and how far did he get'."

Fonua-Blake's agent, former Kiwis international Tyran Smith, says the youngster has accepted responsibility for his past and made the most of the opportunities that have come his way.

"He's come an incredibly long way," said Smith.

"To his credit he took on board the lessons that he's learnt. He's made mistakes but he's taken ownership of them and is moving forward.

"Becoming a better person has been the key for him, which he is, he's a very good person. Footy and all of that stuff comes after that.

"His partner has been a big influence on that as well and becoming a dad puts everything in perspective.

"Along with Manly giving him that opportunity and (coach) Trent Barrett and (club great) Bob Fulton believing in him, it's all come together."

The 115kg power-house finished last season as the Manly's Rookie of the Year and he continued to improve this year playing consistently as part of a strong forward rotation.

"The second year syndrome brings a lot of players down but he's understood it and worked through it.



"To now achieve this at the end of his second year in the NRL is big and now it's time to produce on the bigger stage. And next year Manly will be looking for that again, for him to progress from that.

"Everyone is proud of him including his mum, siblings, partner and kids and myself."

The Kiwis made a strong start to their campaign with a 38-8 win over Samoa last Saturday and Fonua-Blake is eager to roll his sleeves up and contribute this weekend.

"My job is pretty simple, just get the ball and run as hard as I can and get up as fast as I can.



"But also being a support player, pushing through with the boys when they go up, dive on the loose balls and do all the selfless acts and do my best for the team.

"If that means run hard, then run hard. If that means trying to throw a cut-out ball then I'm going to have to try."

Scotland are looking to bounce back after being flogged 50-4 by Tonga last Sunday, but there will be no complacency from the home side after the Kiwis drew 18-18 with the Bravehearts during last year's end of season Four Nations tournament in England.

"They (Kiwis) might have just had an off day but I'm not going to take it any way other than they're going to be a very tough team to come up against.

"Hopefully we can do the job on Saturday."

Addin Fonua-Blake

Born: 6/11/95 Meadowbank, NSW, Australia (21-years-old)

Height: 1.89m

Weight: 115kg

Position: Prop

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Junior club: Mascot Jets