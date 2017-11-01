Tony Readings has stepped down after six years as Football Ferns coach, less than four weeks out from New Zealand's two-match tour of Thailand.

New Zealand Football said technical director Andreas Heraf and New Zealand under-20 coach Gareth Turnbull would lead the tour ahead of a new appointment being made.

Matches are scheduled for November 25 and 28 in Bangkok.

It's the first tour for the New Zealand team since they played back-to-back matches against the world No.1-ranked United States team, and were beaten 3-1 and 5-0.

Advertisement

Readings has steered the Football Ferns to the 2012 London Olympic Games, the 2015 Women's World Cup and last year's Rio Olympics.

In his time in charge, the 42-year-old coach has guided the Football Ferns to their highest ever world ranking at No.16.

The Ferns have defeated some world class opposition under Readings, most notably Brazil in 2013 and 2015, both away from home.

They also reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 London Olympics after defeating Cameroon 3-1.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andy Martin said Readings had played a significant role in developing a team capable of beating the best in the world.

"The challenge for the next coach will be to continue that development. We want to see the team build for the 2019 World Cup in France and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and be in a position where they can win on the world stage."

- AAP