A last-minute refusal by Auckland Council to allow fireworks at Vodafone Springs Speedway on Guy Fawkes night has left the promoter seething and will disappoint thousands of families.

The traditional Speedway season-opener this Saturday is a popular early summer community event.

But now the council's facilities arm, Regional Facilities Auckland, has reneged on a written pre-approval, sent a week ago, that fireworks planning for the event met all requirements - another example says promoter Greg Mosen of the council's campaign to force the speedway from the venue and out of the city.

"There are over 1000 pre-sold tickets to the event and we are expecting a crowd of around 10,000 people because it is a combination of both speedway and fireworks so it is a great night out at the price," Mosen told The Herald.

"The frustration is that we are now going to spend 48 hours trying to unravel what we've spent the last four months putting together.

"It is immensely frustrating."

There are three restrictions around the use of fireworks at events - noise, duration and height limits. The planned fireworks display complied with the time limits and noise level parameters allowed as well as a height ceiling [height at which they explode] of 30m. But yesterday RFA informed the contractor that those height restrictions were now lowered to 25m, which meant the planned display no longer met the criteria.

The nearby Auckland Zoo and the animals housed there is the major concern for RFA but Mosen has conducted his own expert research to show that a ceiling height of 30m would have no impact on the animals at all.

"We have taken the time to actually accurately estimate what the ceiling heights would be to ensure these animals don't see these displays," Mosen explained. "That ceiling height is 67.5m now our pyro display would not exceed 42m [exploding at 30m but visible higher than that] and that is only occasionally.

"It will have zero impact on the zoo - in fact it is less than what we did last year.

"To mitigate risk further we have removed the two and a half inch star shells and we would only let off ones that are just under two inches in diameter. A two and a half inch shell has about three times the impact when it explodes. We took 60 of those out.

"Now the ACDC concert had 60 of them in their display so if this is good enough for us it better be good enough for everybody.

"The reason they were allowed to do that is the RFA were forced into a corner by the promoter of the ACDC concert. The tour that had toured the world is the same regardless of where you go to watch it and part of that was a pyro display. The RFA said to me the reason they shoe-horned the zoo into this is they felt there would be an international incident if they did not allow the pyro would happen.

"Unfortunately the RFA seem to have rules for some and rules for others and one can only assume that the reason they are doing this is to put more pressure on speedway in and around that Western Springs venue."

Mosen believes this bully-boy tactic is just another example of the RFA trying to push speedway out of the Western Springs venue it has called home since 1929.

RFA has made it clear they would like to see speedway move away from the inner-city suburb under numerous plans to tweak the city's major sporting facilities. The latest push was to have limited overs cricket and concerts at Western Springs with speedway moving to a venue on the outskirts of the city.

"The director of the zoo is of equal standing to the director of the RFA - they both sit on the board of Auckland Council and they are in cahoots together, these two, to put paid to our business model," Mosen said.

"It is totally unjustified. There is nothing that they are saying that makes sense.

"On top of that we were told if we did what we did last year we would be OK. We have that in writing from the RFA and now they are telling us that is not OK and telling us two days out from when the show is about to go live."

Regional Facilities Auckland has not responded to calls made by The Herald.