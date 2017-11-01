A three-year-old sporting prediction is on the line when the Houston Astros and the LA Dodgers clash in the deciding game seven of the World Series today.

The Astros have a second chance to clinch their first ever World Series title, after losing game six 3-1 in Los Angeles yesterday. The Dodgers host game seven as they seek their first title since 1988.

In 2014, Sports Illustrated magazine made a bold prediction - that the Astros would win the World Series in 2017. The struggling side were coming off a 2013 season where they'd lost 111 games.

But they had plenty of young talent in their squad, who had potential to turn the franchise into a possible contender.

Rookie George Springer graced the June 30 cover three years ago in an article described as 'An unprecedented look at how a franchise is going beyond Moneyball to build the game's next big thing...'.

Springer has been one of the standout players for the American League champions, hitting four home runs in the World Series to date.

The Astros had the number one draft pick three years running before the article was published, but only one of the players, Carlos Correa, is playing in the World Series.

Another bold prediction went on the line two years ago when the Chicago Cubs made a playoff run during the 2015. The 1989 film Back to the Future 2, set in 2015, claimed the Cubs as 2015 World Series champions, however they fell short that year but did win it the next season.

Game seven begins at 1.20pm NZT.