All Blacks prop Joe Moody has a new role as the ambassador of a clothing label for plus-size blokes.

Aussie brand for taller, bigger men Johnny Bigg, has enlisted the injured player to promote the brand as they prepare to open their first-ever New Zealand standalone stores in Manukau, South Auckland and Riccarton, Christchurch.

Moody was signed not long before he dislocated his shoulder during the All Blacks' scrappy 39-22 victory over the Pumas in September - a season-ending injury that required surgery.

He said the role was a "win-win".



"If I can help promote [Johnny Bigg] and they keep sending me the kit, that's a win-win for both of us.

"I'm not really the most styley kinda guy ... they almost did the thinking for me with the stuff they sent out, so I didn't have to worry too much about trying to sort my own [clothes] out. It was almost all done for me."

Bummer having to go home injured but on the upside I get try out my new kit @johnnybigg ambassador. Available now at farmers #dinnertime #johnnybigg #clothes4bigunits A post shared by Joe Moody (@joe.moody) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

The 6ft 2 player who weighs 120kg and wears a 2XL, said he was a good fit for the brand because their clothes were made for bigger guys like himself.



"Its normally pretty tough getting pants and that to fit around the butt and thighs. That's probably one of the big plus sides of Johnny Bigg is that their stuff actually fits really well," said Moody.



Moody said his role as an ambassador has involved taking photos of himself in the gear and posting them to social media.

The regular starter for the All Blacks stopped wearing a sling, used to support his injured shoulder, last weekend.

"That's one big tick and a positive step forward. But there's a long way to go yet." he said.

"It's still very stiff and I don't have a lot of movement back in my shoulder yet, so I'm doing a range of motion stuff trying to get it back moving again."

The first New Zealand Johnny Bigg store was set to open at Westfield Manukau City on November 21.