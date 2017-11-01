New Zealand's top doubles player Michael Venus and his American partner Ryan Harrison have been beaten in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The French Open doubles champions have lost 6-3, 6-4 to 5th seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares with the match lasting one hour and five minutes.

It's the second win this year for Soares and Murray over Venus and Harrison after their victory in the Queen's Club quarter finals in London in June.

Games went with serve until the 7th game of the first set when Harrison was broken after he and Venus had squandered a break point chance in the previous game.

Soares and Murray clinched the opening set in 28 minutes.

It was a tight second set which remained on serve until the 9th game when Murray and Soares broke and then served out the match for a place in the quarter finals.

Venus and Harrison will now head to London to prepare for the ATP World Tour Finals which run from the 12th to the 19th of November.

They could meet Soares and Murray again with the British/ Brazilian pair also in the elite eight team field for the prestigious tournament at the O2 Arena.

The draw will be held next week with the format consisting of two groups of four teams who play each other before the top two from each group progress to the semi finals.