Stephan El Shaarawy's grin was as wide as the river Tiber - and why shouldn't it have been?

He'd just doubled Roma's lead against Chelsea at the Stadio Olimpico, and grabbed his second of the night in the process.

As he was mobbed by his team-mates he seemed to enjoy the attention, but perhaps some were getting a bit too close to the Italian?

As the 25-year-old high-fived and received congratulations, Diego Perotti - who would go on to score himself in the second-half - approached from behind and carefully placed his hand on his behind.

What happened next certainly caught El Shaarawy's attention. Perotti didn't hold back and appeared to stick his fingers up the forward's backside.

The incident lasted no longer than a couple of seconds, but enough time for it to feel more than a little uncomfortable for El Shaarawy.

He seemed unperturbed by it, and turned around grinning at his team-mate as he realised what was happening.