Three New Zealand dropped catches and a record Indian opening partnership have the hosts in control after being asked to bat in the opening Twenty20 international at Delhi.

India's 202 for three is the highest total in five T20Is at the venue.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on 158 for the first wicket, eclipsing the country's previous best of 136 by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag against England at Durban in 2007.

Dhawan secured his highest T20I score of 80 off 52 balls. He was dropped on eight by Mitchell Santner at cover point in the second over off Trent Boult.

Sharma made 80 from 55 balls. He was dropped on 16 by Tim Southee at wide long off in the seventh over off Colin de Grandhomme.

Drama ensued during Sharma's dismissal at the end of the 19th over, bowled by Boult.

Sharma edged behind but was given not out during an umpire review. In a moment of cunning captaincy, Kane Williamson used New Zealand's playing review. The snickometer confirmed Sharma's dismissal.

Regardless, India had already made an imprint on the match at 185 for three.

The highlight for the visitors was Ish Sodhi's final over, the 17th.

He had Dhawan and pinch-hitting No.3 Handik Pandya caught behind with his flight and guile. Dhawan's dismissal looked like a stumping, but he had found willow.



Captain Virat Kohli wasted no time making amends as he raced to 26 off 11 balls.

However, he was dropped by a diving Martin Guptill at deep mid-wicket on eight to finish the 18th over, bowled by de Grandhomme.

Sodhi finished with New Zealand's best and most economical figures, taking two for 25 from his four overs.

Each of the pace bowlers conceded at 11 or more runs per over.

The Black Caps have not lost to India from five completed internationals in the format, dating back 10 years.

Dew proved a problem throughout.

Manned ropes and hessian mops were brought out in the seventh and 14th overs to offer some relief, although de Grandhomme had two balls slip from his grasp in a distended ninth over.