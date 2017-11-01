Hooker Nathaniel Roache has been signed by the New Zealand Warriors for a further two years.

The 21-year-old will now remain at Mount Smart Stadium until the end of the 2020 NRL season.

Named the club's 2016 NRL rookie of the year, the Mount Albert Lions junior has made a total of 20 first-grade appearances since his debut in the opening round last year.

"Nate is a big part of our plans," said Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney.

Advertisement

"He's an impressive young man with a terrific attitude and work ethic."

Roache, who played 40 times for the Junior Warriors from 2014-2016, is one of 11 players from the club's 2014 NYC title-winning grand final side who have gone on to play at NRL level.

He has also played 18 times for the club's Intrust Super Premiership side.

Roache is currently part of a small group taking part in the Warriors' first portion of pre-season training. He will be joined by the Warriors' returning stars and World Cup participants in the coming weeks.