Stephen Marsh will have representatives in both Group One events at Riccarton later this month.

The Cambridge trainer has the progressive Sumstreetsumwhere on target for the Al Basti Equiworld New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) and Campari and Pierrocity for the gavelhouse.com New Zealand Bloodstock 1000 Guineas (1600m).

"Sumstreetsumwhere has come through his last race in great style," Marsh said.

At his third start, the Highly Recommended three-year-old won for the second time when successful in the Gr.2 James & Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m).

While he has yet to win on anything better than a Dead 6 track, Marsh is optimistic of Sumstreetsumwhere performing on improved footing.

"He hasn't struck one on race day, but his gallops at home on better ground have been good," he said.

Sumstreetsumwhere is currently the joint third fancy at $8 in the 2000 Guineas market behind the $4 favourite Embellish.

His female stablemates are also in good heart for the trip south with Campari continuing her strong form without major reward.

The daughter of O'Reilly has runner-up finishes behind both Sumstreetsumwhere and Te Akau Shark and at her latest appearance she was third in the Listed Soliloquy Stakes (1400m) at Ellerslie to multiple stakes winner Dijon Bleu.

"Campari's run in the Soliloquy was very good," Marsh said. "She got lost that way around and looked a beaten horse 200m out and then got going again."

She is at $10 for the 1000 Guineas with Pierrocity at $21 with Prom Queen the hot favourite at $2.40.

"I've always rated Pierrocity highly and she's going to eat up a mile at Riccarton," Marsh said.

The daughter of Pierro and the multiple Group One winner Dane Ripper was fourth in both her opening two runs before she posted an impressive win over 1600m at Te Rapa.

"She deserves her chance at Riccarton," Marsh said.

●Good things come to those who wait as supporters of Mongolian Beauty found at Avondale.

The Fastnet Rock filly broke her maiden in yesterday's AJC Members' 1400m at her seventh start after five previous placings, four of them runner-up finishes.

"It was good to see her really knuckle down and hit the line like that," co-trainer Andrew Forsman said.

She'll be better in the autumn and when she learns to relax and gets up over ground I think you'll see a really good horse."

- NZ Racing Desk