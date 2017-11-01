Northlands Luke Brown and Australias Jordan Garner have both carded rounds of five-under (67) to equal the course record and lead the New Zealand Amateur Championship at the Russley Golf Club.



The pair hold a two-shot lead over Jose De Sousa entering the second and final round of qualifying as we look to find the top 32 golfers to progress to the exciting match-play stages.



After competing at one of the worlds most prestigious amateur events in Wellington last week, Brown was primed for an assault at the countrys premiere amateur title.



"It was solid today, I went out there to try and take advantage of no wind and I am really happy with how my game has progressed after the Asia-Pacific Amateur," said Brown.



"Obviously the New Zealand Amateur is a prestigious event, but it felt like I was just enjoying my round with a few mates after the big crowds last week."



As predicted, the Australians are making themselves well-known, but Garner was the most impressive of them all after making six birdies and one eagle this afternoon.



"I got off to a solid start and the course is in great knick which helps and then my putter got hot through the middle stages which was pleasing," said Garner.



After his courageous victory last year, Louis Dobbelaar has raised the awareness of the New Zealand Amateur with 16 Australians playing this week.



"Louis winning last year was really good for Australians, so knowing we can compete over here is great and its nice to get out of the comfort zone."



The 18-year-old has played in a high-quality run of events with the recent Western Australian and Queensland Opens as his preparation for this trip.



Further back there is a plethora of quality players with Fraser MacLachlan returning to the game to be tied with New Zealand representatives Daniel Hillier and Ryan Chisnall in fourth place.



There is a log-jam at the top of the womens field and its no surprise to see Canterburys Amelia Garvey once again at the top of the list.



With a total of one-over par, she holds a slim one-shot lead over Russleys very own Juliana Hung and North Shores Sylvia Brunotti.



"Its awesome to be able to know the course, its one of my home tracks, so it makes a big difference," said Garvey.



With five birdies throughout the round, the current New Zealand stroke-play champion is confident she can produce even lower scores as the week goes on and potentially add to her trophy cabinet.



"It would be unreal and certainly cap off a good year. To even win one of the major titles is great, but to win both is unimaginable."



To make the top 32 is slightly less stressful for the field of 40, but to qualify high on the leaderboard will ensure these top-class players earn a favourable draw leading into the business end of the event.



Once again, the fantastic volunteers and staff at the Russley Golf Club will open the gates early for a 7:15 start time where the strong afternoon field will look to capitalize on calmer conditions.



