A Tuakau waka ama paddler has been left heartbroken after finding the waka had been vandalised.

"Wow what can i say...I am So Lost for words that this breaks my heart of why such a person/s could do this," NZ Waka Ama paddler Pene Cooper wrote on Facebook earlier today, after finding her waka had been destroyed overnight.

"I hope you are happy with the outcome cause you sure hit the spot. To find out this morning that our beautiful taonga have been destroyed..."

Facebook users are sharing the post and appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Tuakau to come forward.

Advertisement